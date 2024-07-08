Army D5 Motorcycle Expedition Flagged Off in Srinagar for Kargil Vijay Diwas Celebration

The Indian Army D5 motorcycle expedition was flagged off by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) the 31 sub-area Major General PBS Lamba in Srinagar.

This expedition is being organized to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, a day that marks India’s victory in the Kargil War.

The motorcycle expedition will travel from Srinagar to Drass, covering a distance of over 140 kilometres.

This expedition aims to pay tribute to the brave soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives during the Kargil War.

In a post on X, the Army’s Northern Command said “A Motorcycle Expedition is being conducted from Udhampur to Kargil War Memorial and back by a team of #Dhruva Command to commemorate the Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas as also to pay homage to the #Bravehearts. GOC Crossed Swords Division interacted with the Motorcycle expedition team on their arrival at Akhnoor after being flagged off from Udhampur.”

Earlier this week, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Sarhad Foundation, Pune, and Civil administration conducted various marathons and runs at Dras, the Ministry of Defence informed in a press release.

The marathons were conducted to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee of Zoji La Battle and Rajat Jayanti of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

This initiative serves as a tribute to the valour and sacrifice exhibited by the Indian Armed Forces during these historic military operations.

The event was flagged off by GOC Forever in Operations Division and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar, PVC in a grand opening ceremony at Zoji La War Memorial and Kargil War Memorial, Dras, an official release added.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every 26 July in India, to observe India’s victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War for ousting Pakistani Forces from their occupied positions on the mountain tops of Northern Kargil District in Ladakh in 1999.

