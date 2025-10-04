Army Chief warns Pakistan

Jaipur: In a sharp warning to Pakistan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Friday said Islamabad must end state-sponsored terrorism if it wants to retain its place on the world map.

Speaking to troops at Anupgarh in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district, he cautioned that the restraint shown by India during Operation Sindoor would not be repeated in a future conflict. “This time, India is fully prepared. We will act in a way that will make Pakistan reconsider whether it wants to remain on the world map,” Gen Dwivedi said.

He told soldiers to remain ready for action, remarking, “Keep yourselves fully prepared; if God wills, the opportunity will come soon.”

Gen Dwivedi said India had provided evidence of terrorist hideouts in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, preventing Islamabad from covering them up. He noted that nine terror targets were hit inside Pakistan during the operation — seven by the Army and two by the Air Force. “We only targeted terrorists, not ordinary Pakistani citizens,” he stressed.

He added that the world had supported India after the April 22 Pahalgam attack, underscoring the legitimacy of its response.

Addressing residents near the international border, the Army chief said they were “not ordinary civilians but soldiers,” recalling how people had stood alongside the Army during the 1965 and 1971 wars. “We want them to join us again if the need arises. Their zeal strengthens our morale,” he said.