SRINAGAR: Police on Saturday recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition, along with some explosive substances, from the forest area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that in a joint operation between Ramban Police and the Army, a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and other explosive substances from the forest area of Sarniyal in Tehsil Khari District Ramban was recovered.

The police spokesman, further giving the details of recovery, said, “113 1. 7.62 mm cartridges, three AK 47 Mag 03 l, seven 3. 7.62 mm sniper cartridges 07, five PIKA rounds 05, two 5.9mm cartridges, three Chinese Grenades, one Pak Grenades, two UBGL, two Detonators, two Fuse, one FM transceiver (radio set) one PIKA belt 300 gms of Explosive Material.”