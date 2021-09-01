Arms, ammunition recovered by CRPF in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: Security forces on Wednesday claimed to have recovered a cache of ammunition during search in forest area of Sarda-Bagh in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

A police official said that Special Operation Group (SOG) and CRPF 118 Bn launched a search operation in Sarda-Bagh forests and recovered cache of ammunition from a hideout

He said that during search operation rounds of AK-47, along with two magazines, loose 9 mm rounds, various other rounds and several hand grenades were recovered.

The official said that a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation has been started.

Meanwhile, Srinagar sector CRPF in a Tweet said: “Rounds of AK-47, along with two magazines, loose 9mm rounds, various other rounds and several hand grenades were recovered, early in the morning by @crpf_srinagar with Ganderbal Police from Sadra Bagh forest area.”—(KNO)