

Srinagar, February 22: Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI) founder Arhan Bagati was honored with the prestigious HT 30 Under 30 Award in the Social Impact Leadership category.

“This recognition marks a significant acknowledgment of Arhan Bagati’s transformative contributions to the socio-economic development of Jammu & Kashmir and his broader work in public policy and social innovation,” said a KYARI spokesperson.

The award ceremony took place at Mumbai’s ITC Grand Central on February 21, celebrating young leaders driving change across India. Due to academic commitments at Harvard University, Bagati’s parents accepted the accolade on his behalf, representing a moment of pride for both the family and the region.

This accolade serves as a testament to KYARI’s commitment to creating positive change across Kashmir. Under Arhan’s leadership, KYARI has championed several grassroots initiatives aimed at sustainable development and community empowerment. These include the introduction of e-rickshaws in Srinagar, enhancing eco-friendly transportation while generating employment for disadvantaged communities. KYARI has also been at the forefront of advocating for the rights of the Bakkarwal Tribal Pastoralists, as well as launching youth-focused anti-drug abuse campaigns to safeguard Kashmir’s future.

Furthermore, KYARI actively promotes tourism and cultural preservation in the valley, encouraging Bollywood and other film industries to rediscover Kashmir as a prime destination. These efforts are designed to stimulate the local economy while showcasing the region’s rich heritage

Reflecting on this achievement, a KYARI spokesperson stated, “This recognition validates our ongoing work to drive meaningful change in Kashmir. It inspires us to redouble our efforts to build a sustainable and “inclusive future for the region.”

“KYARI remains dedicated to revitalizing Kashmir through impactful, research-driven initiatives and aims to expand its work to reach more communities across the valley,” the spokesperson added.