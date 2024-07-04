Arhan Bagati discusses ‘supportive framework for para-sports’ with Union Minister

NEW DELHI, JULY 04: Arhan Bagati, Founder of Kashmir’s Yumberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI) and Awareness and Impact Ambassador of the Paralympic Committee of India, held a meeting with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, on Thursday.



“Arhan Bagati had a productive meeting with the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports to discuss various issues and initiatives to further enhance the impact of Paralympic sports in India. As we gear up for the Paris Paralympic Games starting from 28th August, their collaboration aims to create a more inclusive and supportive environment for our para-athletes, ensuring they receive the recognition and resources they deserve,” said a statement issued by the Paralympic Committee of India after the meeting.



Bagati emphasized the importance of establishing a supportive framework for para-athletes. “Our meeting was focused on creating a more inclusive and supportive framework for para-athletes. It is crucial that these athletes not only receive the recognition they deserve but also have access to the necessary resources and opportunities to excel. By doing so, we aim to create an environment where para-athletes can thrive and achieve their full potential, both on and off the field,” he said.

Bagati also noted that the Union Minister assured full support for the development of para-sports in the country, including in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. “We had a productive meeting, and the minister assured full support to para-athletes and the development of para-sports in the country and Jammu and Kashmir. We discussed para-sports in J&K, and I’m hopeful for some good news soon in this regard,” he said.



Expressing his commitment to the empowerment of para-athletes, Bagati stated, “I will continue to work towards creating opportunities for para-athletes and promoting para-sports in India, especially in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Bagati’s dedication to para-sports is evident in his impressive achievements, including being the world’s youngest and India’s first Deputy Chef de Mission of the Indian Paralympic Contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games. He was also recently appointed as an official for the Indian contingent at the KOBE 2024 World Para Athletics Championship in Japan and nominated to the Ceremonial and Medal Ceremony Committees of the World Shooting Para Sports (WSPS) World Cup in New Delhi.