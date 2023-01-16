Srinagar: “How do you cope in this chilly weather,” said a top celebrity food vlogger to a roadside vendor selling Gajar ka Halwai (carrot pudding) in Lalchowk.

With a smile on his face, the food vendor responded by offering him the pudding.

It is peak winter and India’s top celebrity food vloggers are camping in Kashmir to showcase forgotten cuisine.

From all’e hach’e (dried bottle gourd slices) to shangr’e kehwa (licorice tea), the food vloggers are introducing Kashmir’s forgotten delicacies to the world.

With the theme “winter in Kashmir”, these videos are trending on social media and attract thousands of likes and comments from users on Facebook and Instagram.

Vloggers including ‘Are You Hungry’, ‘Food Founder’, `Duggar Vlogs’, and many other food hunters travel across Kashmir to look for different cuisines.

While a few focus on Harrisa, dried veggies, Basrakh, floating popcorn, and chana chabeel, others prefer deep pockets in the north and south Kashmir to show countryside winter foods.

A food vlogger featured North Kashmir’s `Tosha’, which tantalized the people with sweets tooth.

Similarly, the kulcha bread of south Kashmir’s Bhijbhara too made it to cyberspace.

Netizens have lauded food vloggers for bringing out unseen Kashmir on screen.

“These videos from Kashmir are very interesting. It shows how culturally rich these people are and how much they prepare themselves to battle harsh winters,” responded Balwinder Singh, a Facebook user on a video of lotus stem harvesting by Food Founder.

Locals too have hailed food vloggers for promoting Kashmir cuisines. “Brother, it is very nice to see your video. You are promoting the recipe of Kashmir by coming to Kashmir. There are many places in Kashmir where the wazwan is produced, please upload a video of them,” Rashid Malik, a Facebook user commented.