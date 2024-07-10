Arbitrary Fares

The Regional Transport Officer (RTO) of Kashmir has issued a directive requiring all three-wheeler passenger autos to install and use fare meters by July 31, 2024. Failure to comply will result in the cancellation of their fitness certificates. This mandate addresses several pressing issues and aims to bring about significant improvements in the transport system. One of the primary issues with the current system is the lack of standardized fare calculations, which often leaves passengers vulnerable to arbitrary pricing set by auto drivers. This inconsistency can lead to disputes and a general sense of distrust among passengers. Fare meters offer a solution by providing a regulated and transparent method for calculating fares. This not only ensures that passengers are not overcharged but also guarantees that drivers receive fair compensation for their services. Implementing fare meters across all three-wheeler passenger autos will create a uniform pricing structure, enhancing the overall efficiency and reliability of the urban transport network. The directive comes in response to numerous complaints from passengers regarding overcharging by auto drivers. Media reports in the past have also highlighted the widespread non-compliance with fare meter regulations, indicating a systemic issue that needs to be addressed. By enforcing the mandatory use of fare meters, the RTO aims to protect consumers from exploitative practices. The current situation reveals a significant gap in regulatory compliance. While many three-wheeler autos pass their fitness tests with fare meters installed, these meters are often detached or disabled once the autos are on the road. This practice undermines regulatory efforts and diminishes public trust in the transport system. The RTO’s directive includes strict penalties for non-compliance, such as the cancellation of fitness certificates and additional penalties under the Motor Vehicle Act, CMVR, and JK Motor Vehicle Rules. By enforcing these measures, the RTO ensures that all autos adhere to legal requirements, promoting a culture of compliance and accountability within the industry. The RTO has noted that despite the requirement for fare meters during fitness tests, they are often detached or not used once the autos are on the road. This evasion of regulations needs to be addressed to uphold the integrity of the system. The directive includes strict penalties for non-compliance, which are necessary to deter non-compliance and ensure all autos operate within the legal framework. Additionally, cases of non-compliance will be referred to the Legal Metrology Department for further action under the J&K Standards and Weights & Measures Act. Transparent fare systems can have positive economic impacts by promoting fair trade practices, enhancing the reputation of public transport, and potentially increasing usage, which benefits both drivers and the urban economy. The success of this initiative depends on the cooperation of auto unions and drivers, the effectiveness of enforcement mechanisms, and the public’s willingness to report non-compliance. It is crucial for all stakeholders to work together to achieve the shared goal of a well-regulated and efficient transport system, ultimately improving the daily commuting experience for passengers and enhancing the overall quality of life in the Valley.