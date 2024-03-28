‘Aqua Cycle’ draws tourists, locals at Dal Lake

SRINAGAR: A novel addition to the beauty of Dal Lake in Srinagar has stirred excitement among tourists and locals alike.

The introduction of ‘Aqua Cycle’, a unique recreational activity, promises to add a new dimension to the experience of exploring the iconic lake.

Sharing details about the newly launched Aqua Cycle, Tahzeem, the person who operates and manages it at the Lake told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that the response to Aqua Cycle from visitors and locals has been good. “Till now, the response has been good amid Ramadan,” he said.

He added that it’s a new thing and people in the valley are liking it very much as it’s a human-operated machine. “It’s operated through manpower and has a pedal-operated system, which gives it power and through which it moves.”

Sharing details, Tahzeem added, “we offer Rs 400 as an initial fare for two persons for half an hour and Rs 200 per person for half an hour”.

Likewise, locals speaking about the Aqua Cycle told KNO, riding the Aqua Cycle amidst the beautiful view of Dal Lake is truly an unforgettable experience.

They added that the initiative aims to diversify the tourist offerings in the region while promoting eco-friendly leisure activities.

“The Aqua Cycle allows tourists and locals alike to pedal their way across the shimmering waters of Dal Lake, which is a new and amazing experience. Its eco-friendly design and silent operation ensure minimal disturbance to the lake’s ecosystem,” a local said—(KNO)