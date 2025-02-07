Srinagar, Feb 6: Come spring, Muneer Ahmad Bhat readies his fruit plants for sale.

From 30 varieties of apples to kiwis, Bhat has stocked a large number of plants as new-age farming redefines the horticulture sector.

“I would mostly sell apple plant material for years. Now, there is a demand for other plants including kiwi, apricots, and almonds as well, We report a good sale of these varieties during the Spring season,” he said.

Kashmir, long renowned for its apple orchards, is now expanding its horticultural landscape by developing nurseries for almonds, walnuts, apricots, and persimmons.

The initiative as per the officials, has succeeded in diversifying the region’s fruit production, boosting farmers’ incomes, and strengthening Kashmir’s position as a major player in the horticulture sector.

With the demand for high-value dry fruits and exotic fruits increasing in both domestic and international markets, a lot of nurseries are growing exotic varieties in their nurseries to meet the demand.

From exotic persimmon to hybrid walnuts, almonds, and hazelnuts, nurseries grow these varieties in large quantities to put them for sale during the spring season.

“Kiwi plants are in good demand as it fetches a satisfactory return to the farmers. Now kiwi orchards are coming up, though on a small scale across north and south Kashmir. So, we have set up a nursery which grows almost all the plants that are suitable for the climate of Kashmir,” said Hilal Ahmad Dar, a farmer from Sopore.

Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a botanist said the modern technology of tissue culture and scientific soil management has proven a game changer for the farmers of Kashmir by growing exotic fruit varieties.

“Specialized nurseries are being established across Kashmir to ensure high-quality saplings for these crops. Modern techniques such as grafting, tissue culture, and scientific soil management are being employed to enhance yield and quality. The Department of Horticulture has been working closely with agricultural scientists and farmers to provide technical support and training,” he said.

He said the inclusion of exotic fruits in Kashmir’s horticulture sector could open up export opportunities, as these fruits are highly valued in international markets.

“The region’s favorable climate and fertile soil make it an ideal location for growing a variety of fruits beyond apples.”