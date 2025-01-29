Apple has been accused of exposing users to cancer in a new lawsuit filed in the US that claims that the tech giant’s Watch bands contain high levels of toxic chemicals. According to Daily Mail, the lawsuit claims that Apple’s “Ocean,” “Nike Sport,” and regular “Sport” Watch bands contain high levels of perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), commonly known as “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to a range of health problems. PFAS chemicals are known for their ability to persist in the human body and environment, earning them their nickname.

According to the Daily Mail, the lawsuit stems from a recent study on 22 watch bands from various companies in the US. The research found that 15 of the 22 contained harmful PFAS chemicals; among these watches, some were made by Apple.

The lawsuit, filed in California on Tuesday, specifically alleges that the Sport Band, the Ocean Band and the Nike Sport Band that ships with Nike-branded Apple Watches contain high levels of PFAS. It also alleges that Apple knowingly and willfully did not inform consumers which products contain harmful PFAS, even though the Apple Watch is marketed as a health-promoting device.

“Instead, in respect of watches, (Apple) continues to hide the existence of PFAS at the point of purchase and otherwise,” the lawsuit states. “(Apple) could have avoided the unreasonable safety and environmental hazard with available manufacturing alternatives, and its failure to do so while continuing to promise consumers health, wellness, and sustainability is unlawful, unfair, and fraudulent under consumer protection laws,” it continues

The lawsuit seeks class certification, which is like a mini-trial in which the allegations are examined and argued by each side’s attorneys. It also seeks an injunction to halt the sale of the alleged PFAS-containing watch bands and monetary penalties, the outlet reported.

Meanwhile, in a statement to Daily Mail, Apple claimed that its Watch bands are safe for users to wear. “In addition to our own testing, we also work with independent laboratories to conduct rigorous testing and analysis of the materials used in our products, including Apple Watch bands,” the tech giant said.

Apple has also long claimed that its Watch bands are made from fluoroelastomer, a synthetic rubber that contains fluorine but not harmful PFAS chemicals. The company asserts that fluoroelastomer is safe and thoroughly tested to meet health standards.