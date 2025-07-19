Apple sues YouTuber Jon Prosser over iOS 26 leaks

Apple has filed a lawsuit against well-known tech leaker Jon Prosser, accusing him of stealing trade secrets and violating the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The suit, filed in California’s Northern District, centers around the leak of iOS 26 — formerly codenamed iOS 19 — before its official reveal.

The Allegations

According to Apple’s filing (via MacRumors), the case traces back to April, when co-defendant Michael Ramacciotti allegedly broke into an iPhone belonging to Apple employee Ethan Lipnik. Apple claims Ramacciotti used location tracking to determine when Lipnik wasn’t home, obtained his passcode, and accessed a development device containing unreleased iOS builds.

Ramacciotti then allegedly shared the contents of the phone with Prosser during a video call. Prosser reportedly recorded the screen, saved the footage, and later published parts of it on his monetized YouTube channel.

Apple alleges Prosser not only encouraged the intrusion but also offered to help arrange payment for the leaked material. Footage published by Prosser reportedly included views of Lipnik’s apartment, which viewers recognized — further confirming the breach.

Apple says it’s unclear whether Prosser still possesses more confidential materials, including other unannounced design features.

What Apple Wants

The tech giant is demanding a jury trial, financial damages, and an order barring Prosser and Ramacciotti from using or disclosing any of its trade secrets. Apple also wants all confidential data returned or destroyed.

Ethan Lipnik has since been fired, though Apple clarifies he was unaware his device had been compromised until after the leak surfaced.

Prosser’s Response

On X (formerly Twitter), Prosser pushed back: