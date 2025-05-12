Apple Plans Futuristic All-Glass iPhone With Wraparound Display for 20th Anniversary

Apple is reportedly preparing a groundbreaking all-glass iPhone with a wraparound display to mark the iPhone’s 20th anniversary, according to a Bloomberg report. The device aims to recapture the revolutionary impact of the iPhone X with a sleek, curved design, higher screen-to-body ratio, and no visible cutouts for the front camera or sensors.

Though current models like the iPhone 15 and 16 already feature glass-heavy builds, the 2027 edition is expected to look significantly more futuristic. Inspired by long-standing Apple patents dating back to 2019, the new design envisions a continuous glass loop, creating a seamless and visually striking appearance.

Bringing this concept to life hasn’t been easy. Apple’s key display partners, including Samsung and LG, have faced hurdles in producing flexible OLED panels that can bend while maintaining durability and display clarity. Issues related to thin film encapsulation and optical adhesives have delayed progress, but recent breakthroughs suggest Apple may finally be ready to move forward.

The all-glass iPhone is expected to headline Apple’s 2027 product lineup. Alongside it, the company is rumored to be developing other ambitious devices: its first foldable iPhone, smart AirPods and Apple Watches with built-in cameras, AR smart glasses to rival Meta’s Ray-Bans, and even an AI-powered home robot assistant with an enhanced version of Siri.

If successful, 2027 could become Apple’s most innovative year yet—provided the company can overcome the complex engineering and material challenges involved and deliver these products at competitive prices.