As per Apple’s customary timeline, a new iPhone is expected to make its debut in September. The much-anticipated iPhone 15 is set to mark a significant change, becoming Apple’s inaugural iPhone model equipped with USB-C charging capabilities. While the online sphere is abuzz with rumors and reports confirming the abandonment of the Lightning port, fresh insights hint at a broader shift in other iPhone models as well.

In a recent revelation by X (formerly Twitter) user @aaronp613, it was highlighted that the tvOS 17 beta code contained references to six unreleased iPhone models. Notably, four of these model numbers correspond to the upcoming iPhone 15 variants, while the remaining two are likely linked to the iPhone 14 models – possibly the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, as suggested by BGR.

With the impending release of the iPhone 15 and its assorted versions, Apple is poised to discontinue the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. This practice is in line with Apple’s customary strategy of halting official production and distribution of the prior generation’s Pro models, aiming to propel the sales of the latest iPhone iterations.

Should Apple opt to equip the iPhone 14 models with USB-C charging capabilities, it would mark an unprecedented move for the company – changing the charging port of an already-released product. Apple introduced the Lightning connector in 2012 with the launch of the iPhone 5.

Apple initiated its foray into USB-C charging experimentation back in 2018 with the iPad Pro. Acknowledging the inevitable obsolescence of the Lightning cable, Apple embarked on a gradual transition by adopting USB-C charging for all iPad models. However, the iPad remains the solitary Apple product to bid farewell to the Lightning cable.

Apple’s strategic adoption of the Lightning cable for its handheld devices proved to be a pioneering business decision. The exclusive nature of the Lightning cable required users to rely on Apple-manufactured chargers, thereby bolstering Apple’s control over its ecosystem. Nonetheless, the landscape has evolved, catalyzed by the European Union’s (EU) decade-long endeavor to mandate a universal charging port: USB-C. The legislation, passed last year, stipulates that tech companies must comply by 2024 or face sanctions within the EU market.

In this context, Apple’s shift to USB-C charging becomes a matter of legal compliance, not limited to the EU. California, Apple’s home state, recently enacted a law mandating all consumer electronics to embrace USB-C charging by 2026.

Rumors also circulate about Apple’s intention to introduce an AirPods Pro case featuring a USB-C charging port, signifying a gradual transition away from the Lightning port. This shift indicates Apple’s commitment to evolving design features.

The transition from the familiar Lightning port to USB-C might invoke mixed feelings among consumers, evoking memories of the polarizing removal of the headphone jack. Yet, history demonstrates that such changes don’t deter Apple enthusiasts, as exemplified by the success of the iPhone 7.

The progression towards USB-C charging port standardization signals a significant shift for Apple’s iconic devices, albeit a process that will unfold incrementally over time. While it aligns with legal requirements, it also poses a challenge to Apple’s exclusive ecosystem. As the tech landscape evolves, consumers can expect more changes and innovations on the horizon.