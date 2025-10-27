Apple Growers in J&K to Get crop insurance cover soon: Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that apple, saffron, mango, and litchi crops have been notified under the Re-structured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme, assuring that a formal crop insurance cover for apple growers is in the pipeline.

The tendering process for selecting an insurance company to implement the scheme is currently underway.

The assurance came in response to a question raised by PDP MLA Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra in the Assembly, who sought details about government measures to safeguard the interests of apple growers and address infrastructure gaps in the horticulture sector.

According to the written reply, the government said that the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS), first introduced in 2019 through the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) had provided timely market support to apple farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The administration is now working to revive the scheme to ensure long-term benefits for growers.

The reply further said that the government is expanding cold storage infrastructure to meet growing post-harvest demands. Jammu and Kashmir currently has a Controlled Atmosphere (CA) storage capacity of 2.92 lakh metric tonnes (LMT), against an estimated requirement of 6 LMT, which accounts for nearly 30% of the annual fruit production.

“The department is contemplating to increase CA storage capacity over the next five years. Apart from funds under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), the J&K government is providing top-up subsidies through the UT Capex budget,” the reply read.

Officials said that the administration is holding awareness seminars in each district to inform youth about incentives available for establishing CA infrastructure and other post-harvest facilities. The government is also collaborating with the Industries and Commerce Department to develop new sector-specific industrial estates for horticulture in districts beyond existing hubs at Lassipora (Pulwama) and Aglar (Shopian).

In response to Parra’s question about fruit mandi upgradation, the government informed that two markets at Prichoo Pulwama and Pachhar Rajpora are functional and equipped with basic infrastructure. “Upgradation and improvement of these mandis is a continuous process. Funds to the tune of Rs 1.28 crore and Rs 3.68 crore have been earmarked respectively under NABARD for the year 2025–26,” the reply added.

The government said these measures including the upcoming crop insurance scheme, revival of MIS, and expansion of cold storage and mandi facilities — aim to strengthen Jammu and Kashmir’s horticulture ecosystem and secure the livelihoods of thousands of fruit growers across the Union Territory.(KNS)