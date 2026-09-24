Apple crop insurance awaits GoI nod: Minister

Srinagar: Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Javid Ahmad Dar on Wednesday said that the Government of Jammu & Kashmir is fully committed to implementation of the Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (WBCIS) to bring apple under insurance cover.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, the Minister said that all codal formalities were completed for roll- out of the scheme.

He, however added that as per communication from the Government of India regarding revision of WBCIS norms for States and UTs, the scheme has been put on hold.

“An Advisory Committee was constituted by the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India for this purpose. As far as our information goes, the Committee has submitted its report. We are now awaiting final communication and further directions from the Government of India,” the Minister added.

He assured that once the GoI issues revised guidelines, the scheme will be rolled out immediately for the benefit of the fruit growers in J&K. (KNO)