Apple bets on AI robots and lifelike Siri to reclaim tech edge

Apple is gearing up for a major comeback in artificial intelligence with products that blend powerful hardware and smarter AI software. From robotic companions to a more natural, human-like Siri, the company is pouring resources into ideas designed to put it back in front of the AI race after years of lagging.

According to Bloomberg, Apple’s new push centers on a tabletop robot expected in 2027. Imagine an iPad on a motorized arm that can swivel, track faces during video calls, hold conversations, and offer real-time help. Unlike static smart displays, Apple wants this device to feel like someone in the room—suggesting restaurants, planning trips, and keeping schedules on track.

At the core of this vision is a re-engineered Siri. The upcoming version, code-named Linwood, will handle complex requests, remember past conversations, and present a lively visual personality. Apple is even testing animated looks for Siri, making it feel more personable than Alexa or Google Assistant.

The company is also preparing a smart speaker with a screen—project J490—set for 2026. Running on a new operating system called Charismatic, it will support video calls, face recognition for customized interactions, and full home control. Apple is simultaneously developing advanced security cameras with facial recognition and automation to challenge Amazon’s Ring and Google’s Nest.

This strategy comes as Apple faces pressure from rivals like OpenAI, Amazon, and Google, while its own recent products, including the Vision Pro headset, have had mixed receptions. Tim Cook has reportedly told employees: “We must win in AI.”

If Apple delivers, the next few years could redefine how its technology fits into homes—potentially its biggest leap forward since the iPhone.