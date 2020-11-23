Apni Party isn’t BJP’s B-team; we’re against lies spread by PAGD: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: President of Apni Party, Syed Altaf Bukhari on Monday said that his party is not against the newly formed People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), but is against “the lies they are spreading”.

Bukhari while talking to the media persons on the sidelines of party convention in Bandipora, said that the issue of Article 370 is currently subjudice and “we wish and pray that the top court of India will give the verdict, which would accommodate the aspirations of people here.”

He said Apni Party was not the B-team of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), adding that “it is unfortunate that those who were in bonhomie with BJP in the previous regime in J&K and at present in Kargil are levelling allegations on us.”

About formation of PAGD, Bukhari said that Apni Party was not against the alliance, but “against the lies they are spreading.”

He said the parties have deceived people from last several decades over the promises of self-rule and autonomy. “We are not against them, but against their lies,” Bukhari said.

About forthcoming DDC polls, the former minister said that these polls are not referendum, but are being conducted for the development. “I appeal the people here to come out and cast their ballots in the polls in our favour,” Bukhari said. (KNO)