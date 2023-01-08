SRINAGAR, JANUARY 8: Jammu and Kashmir Government is all set to introduce Panchayat Development Index to develop and replicate best practices that drive improvement across the socio-economic themes of Panchayats under newly approved Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme (APDP).

The identified Panchayats will be given special focus to saturate inclusive development schemes which would serve as model Panchayats, an official said.

He added that the J&K Government will select the most backward 285 Panchayats (One Panchayat per Block) under APDP for holistic development.

An array of key parameters for preparation of Panchayat Development Index to rate various Panchayats of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on socio-economic indicators concerning lives of the people residing in the rural areas has already been identified.

This exercise will be taken on the analogy of Aspirational Block Development Programme being implemented by the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 100 measurable indicators have been identified across 9 sectors namely Agriculture and allied Activities (06 indicators), Health and Nutrition (11), Education (13), Rural Development and Sanitation (07), Beneficiary-Oriented Schemes (04), Skill Development (04), Basic Infrastructure (17), Environment (05) and Good Governance (33), which shall give insight into existing status and incremental progress over a period of time.

On the basis of importance of these sectors, weights shall be assigned to each sector and sub-indicators as per relevance in the life of rural population.

These Aspirational Panchayats shall be developed through convergence of various ongoing District / UT Schemes and Centrally Sponsored Schemes / Programmes. Besides, an additional financial assistance of Rs. 10 lakh shall be provided to the selected Panchayats under the scheme for its further development after achieving saturation in several parameters like Soil Health Cards, Land Pass Books, Kisan Credit Cards, Shram Cards issued to eligible laborers, 100 percent Institutional Births,100 percent vaccination of children in the age group of 9-11 months, Zero Percent Out of School Children, 100 percent Solid Waste Collection and Treatment, Aadhaar Seeding with MGNREGA Cards, Issuance of Golden Cards under PMJAY SEHAT, he further said.

About 285 most backward Panchayats shall be selected from 4291 Panchayats of J&K (One Panchayat per Block), on the basis of least aggregate score obtained on the selected 100 parameters in the Panchayat Development Index in the concerned block.

The data shall be analyzed in PD&MD and most backward panchayat in the block shall be identified, the details of which shall be shared with all respective District Development Commissioners for authentication”.

Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme (APDP) Dashboard shall be developed by the IT department for uploading the data of all Panchayats on the selected indicators/parameters. Subsequently, APDP Dashboard shall be used to monitor progress on these Aspirational Panchayats on Key Performance Indicators.

Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme will be implemented under the overall supervision of the District Development Commissioner (DDC).

For smooth implementation of the programme, a Nodal Officer shall be designated by the DDC at district level from the Rural Development Department.

Moreover, access of people of these Panchayats to various schemes available for development of poor shall be improved/saturated which shall bring overall improvement their living conditions. This will be a move forward towards inclusive development of these areas ensuring benefits to the last man in the last row.