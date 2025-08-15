Any terror attack will be considered act of war: LG

August 14, 2025: Hailing Operation Sindoor, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today said any terror attack will be considered an act of war.

“India has drawn a new red line. Any act of terror will be considered an act of war, and we will give the enemy a fitting response. On this day, let us also take a pledge to foil the efforts of terrorists, dismantle the entire ecosystem of terrorism to make Jammu and Kashmir terror-free,” LG said in his message on 79th Independence Day.

He offered his heartfelt gratitude to our armed forces, the CAPFs, and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, whose eternal vigil and protection of every citizen under challenging circumstances have ushered in peace, enabling all to work towards future progress, prosperity, and inclusive development of Jammu and Kashmir.

“I also thank our armed forces, our brave soldiers, security, intelligence agencies, and every personnel involved in ‘Operation Sindoor’ for their bravery and commitment to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. It is also a day to salute our valiant soldiers of the Army, CRPF, and Jammu Kashmir Police for successful ‘Operation Mahadev’ and send them good wishes for their dedication in the service of the nation, “ he said.

Paying tributes to martyrs, he said, the remembrance of their sacrifice will forever live on in their hearts. “Their sacrifices have left a lasting impression that transcends time and will always inspire us. I pay tribute to civilian martyrs, who were brutally killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22,” he said.

“While the country is celebrating the festival of Independence, my heart also goes out to the families affected by the cloudburst in Chashoti, Kishtwar. I am devastated by this natural calamity and express my condolences to the bereaved families. We are working with the Whole of Government Approach to bring the situation under control and provide all the necessary assistance to the affected families.”

Jammu and Kashmir has received a strong development thrust in the past five years, and we have built a Union Territory that is prosperous, peaceful, just, humane, and treats all its citizens as equals. Democracy has become stronger in the Union Territory.

“Jammu and Kashmir is on the move, full of self-confidence and ready to contribute to nation-building. We are marching together with just one identity as Indians and determined to serve Mother India till the last breath, “ he said.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, he said: “ In the past five years, my effort was to build Jammu Kashmir of Pujya Gandhi Ji’s dream. We have excelled in many areas. Kashmir is now connected to India’s rail network, and the dream of Kashmir to Kanyakumari rail connectivity is now a reality. Industrial development has taken deep roots. The benefits of unprecedented economic growth have reached all sections of society. Ease of living has been ensured for both the urban and rural populations. Women, youth, and farmers have been empowered. The entire world is witnessing the transformation of Jammu Kashmir, and it is my firm belief that with the collective participation of people, we will create a bright and peaceful Jammu Kashmir.”