Mumbai : Anushka Sharma took to social media to give a glimpse of her prep for the movie, Chakda Xpress.

The actress shared how she is getting ready to play celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. She posted a picture of her bowling at the nets and captioned it, “Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress”.

Anushka is making her return to the movies after pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India’s most decorated woman cricketer Jhulan.

ADVERTISEMENT