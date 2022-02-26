Mumbai : Anushka Sharma took to social media to give a glimpse of her prep for the movie, Chakda Xpress.
The actress shared how she is getting ready to play celebrated Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami. She posted a picture of her bowling at the nets and captioned it, “Grip by Grip Prep #ChakdaXpress”.
Anushka is making her return to the movies after pregnancy with this film, which is inspired by the life and times of India’s most decorated woman cricketer Jhulan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Discussion about this post