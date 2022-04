Bandipora: Forest Protection Force (FPF) seized a punt gun from a boat at Wular Lake in the Bandipora district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Acting on a tip-off, the anti-poaching team headed by a deputy inspector raided a boat near Lankreshipora and recovered a 09-feet long punt gun, and live shells. The punt gun was used for poaching birds.

Officials said a punt gun is a type of large shotgun used to shoot large numbers of waterfowl in wetlands.