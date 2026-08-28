Anti-militancy ops our first priority, will always remain so: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Newly-appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) for Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar (IPS), on Friday asserted that anti-militancy operations remain the “first priority” of the force, even as he made a strong pitch for public cooperation during his first ground visit after taking charge.

The IPS officer, who took over the reins of the Kashmir police establishment on Thursday evening, was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his maiden on-ground assessment in the summer capital, particularly in view of the Friday congregational prayers.

“Our operations were the first priority in the past, and they remain the first priority today as well,” Kumar said when asked about the recent surge in counter-insurgency operations across the valley. “In the last few days, multiple operations have been conducted in Kashmir, and significant recoveries have been made.”

The IGP, who assumed office just a day earlier, spent Friday reviewing the synergy between police and other security agencies at various locations across Srinagar where large gatherings were expected for the weekly prayers.

“I joined you yesterday, and today we are here—first, to assess the coordination of our police team and other agencies, and similarly, we are checking the coordination in other parts of Srinagar where there are bigger congregations,” he said.

Extending greetings to the people on the occasion, IGP appealed for their support in maintaining law and order. “Many people are offering prayers today, so we seek your cooperation. We understand movement is difficult for the public. I congratulate everyone and want to assure the people that the Zonal Police is always there for you,” he said.