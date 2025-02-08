SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 08: Following the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-DinBhat an anti-drug awareness programme was organized by District Administration Srinagar in collaboration with District Social Welfare Office at Marriage Hall Rajbagh, here today.

During the programme, the resource persons highlighted the harmful effects of drugs on individuals, families, and society at large. They urged the public to raise awareness about the detrimental impacts of drugs and remain vigilant against those involved in illegal drug trade. The participants unanimously called for widespread awareness efforts, emphasizing the need to be cautious of individuals engaged in such illegal activities.

On the occasion, the measures needed to be undertaken for the eradication of drug menace from the society were also underlined. The special focus was laid on saving youth, the most vulnerable age group with regard to drug menace from the harmful effects of its use. Other speakers on the occasion said that drug addiction is an issue of grave concern, especially among the younger generation and has very ill effects not only on the individual concerned but on the society as a whole.

The participants pledged to stay away from drugs and to contribute in making Srinagar a drug free District. The programme was attended by Officers of Social Welfare, Police, Education and other Departments.