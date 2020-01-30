Anti-CAA protests: Jamia student from J&K injured as man opens fire

Jammu, Jan 29: In a significant move towards meeting the aspirations of people, the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has stepped up its public outreach initiative by involving Administrative Secretaries in the process of public grievance redressal mechanism, which was earlier restricted to the Advisors to the Lieutenant Governor.

Under the fresh move, Administrative Secretaries have also been tasked with holding public grievances camps five days in a month, two days each in Jammu and Srinagar, and once in a month in the allotted district of the Union Territory.

The initiative aims at further intensifying the outreach mechanism for quality and quantitative disposal of public grievances and extending the exercise to the districts to reach out to the people unable to move to the twin capitals of the Union Territory.

The Administrative secretaries, having vast experience of administration would make all their efforts to solve issues and problems faced by people.

The move will make top UT bureaucracy available to people, which in turn will bring more transparency, efficiency and accountability in the governance.

The PWD Guest House Jammu and Banquet Hall Srinagar will be the venues of public hearing for every Administrative Secretary, the Government order mentions. The meeting timings in both Jammu and Srinagar will be from 10 am to 4 pm.

According to the schedule issued by the Government, Financial Commissioner (Finance Department), Arun Kumar Mehta will meet public every first and third Monday of the month at PWD Guest House, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu and second and fourth Monday at Banquet Hall, Srinagar.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education Atal Dulloo will meet public at Jammu on every first and third Thursday and in Srinagar every second and fourth Thursday while Shaleen Kabra, Principal Secretary Home Department, will meet people in Jammu on every first and third Friday and in Srinagar on every second and fourthFriday.

Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department, will listen to the public grievances on first and third Tuesday of every month in Jammu and second and fourth Tuesday in Srinagar, while Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry will meet people on first and third Wednesday of every month at Jammu and second and fourth Wednesday in Srinagar.

Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Education Department, will hold public interaction on second and fourth Monday in Jammu and first and third Monday in Srinagar, while Dr Pawan Kotwal, Principal Secretary Revenue, will meet the public on second and fourth Thursday in Jammu and first and third Thursday in Srinagar.

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, will be available for the public on second and fourth Friday of every Month in Jammu and first and third Friday in Srinagar.

Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, Commissioner/ Secretary, Industries and Commerce will hold public grievance camp in Jammu on second and fourth Tuesday and first and third Tuesday in Srinagar, while Hirdesh Kumar, Commissioner Secretary, School Education, will hold public interaction every second and fourth Wednesday in Jammu and first and third Wednesday in Srinagar.

Commissioner Secretary Forest Ecology and Environemnt, Sarita Chauhan will be meeting the public in Jammu on first and third Monday of every month and in Srinagar on second and fourth Monday, while Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Commissioner/Secretary PWD will be interacting with people on first and third Thursday in Jammu and second and fourth Thursday in Srinagar.

Commissioner/Secretary Labour and Employment, Saurabh Bhagat will hold public camp in Jammu on first and third Friday in Jammu and second and fourth Friday in Srinagar, while Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Commissioner/Secretary, PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, will meet public on first and third Tuesday in Jammu and second and fourth Tuesday in Srinagar.

Sheikh Fayaz Ahmad, Commissioner/Secretary, Floriculture, Parks and Gardens, has been assigned the task of listening to the issues of the people on first and third Wednesday in Jammu and second and fourth Wednesday in Srinagar, while Pandurang Kondbarao Pole, Secretary Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, will do the similar exercise in Jammu on second and fourth Monday and in Srinagar on first and third Monday every month.

Secretary Power Development Department, M. Raju will have interaction with the people on second and fourth Thursday of every month in Jammu and first and third Thursday in Srinagar while Manzoor Ahmed Lone, Secretary Agriculture Production and Horticulture will be meeting public on second and fourth Friday of every month in Jammu and first and third Friday in Srinagar.

Sheetal Nanda, Secretary Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj will meet public in Jammu on second and fourth Tuesday of every month and first and third Tuesday in Srinagar, while Simrandeep Singh, Secretary Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction will hold public grievances camp in Jammu on second and fourth Wednesday and in Srinagar on first and third Wednesday.

Sarmad Hafeez, Secretary Youth Services and Sports Department has been tasked to meet public on first and third Monday in Jammu and second and fourth Monday in Srinagar while Farooq Ahmad Lone, Secretary General Administration Department will be in Jammu to listen to the public grievances on first and third Friday and in Srinagar on second and fourth Friday.

Talat Parvez Rohella, Secretary Higher Education Department, will be meeting the people in Jammu on first and third Thursday and in Srinagar on second and fourth Thursday.

Zubair Ahmad, Secretary Tourism/Culture Department will be hearing the issues voiced by the people in Jammu on first and third Tuesday and in Srinagar on second and fourth Tuesday every month while Abdul Majid Bhat, Secretary Cooperative/Tribal Affairs Department will be meeting the public every first and third Wednesday in Jammu and second and fourth Wednesday in Srinagar.

Arun Kumar Mehta has been allotted district Baramulla, Atal Dulloo Anantnag, Shaleen Kabra Shopian, Dheeraj Gupta Srinagar, Asgar Hassan Samoon Bandipora, Navin Kumar Choudhary Samba, Rohit Kansal Pulwama, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Budgam, Hirdesh Kumar Rajouri, Sarita Chauhan Udhampur, Khurshid Ahmad Shah Jammu, Saurabh Bhagat Ramban, Ajeet Kumar Sahu Poonch, Pandurang Kondbarao Pole Doda, Manzoor Ahmed Lone Kupwara, Sheetal Nanda Kathua, Farooq Ahmad Lone Kulgam, Talat Parvez Rohella Kishtwar, Zubair Ahmad Ganderbal and Abdul Majid Bhat Reasi.