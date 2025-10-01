Anti-BJP rhetoric part of CM’s election toolkit: LoP

SRINAGAR: Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma said that anti-BJP rhetoric is part of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s election toolkit to befool Kashmiris.

Sharma said that Omar Abdullah’s remarks today are nothing more than an election stunt intended to deceive Kashmiris.

“During the 2024 assembly elections, Omar Abdullah portrayed himself as an anti-BJP warrior, but after the election, he went all out to shower praises on our leaders,” Sharma said.

Addressing a gathering earlier today in South Kashmir, Omar Abdullah ruled out any political alliance with the BJP for statehood.

He said that after the last assembly elections, he too had the option of aligning with the BJP. “Like Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and Mehbooba Mufti did in 2015 and 2016, I could have chosen to form a government with the BJP. Forming a government with the BJP might have expedited the restoration of statehood. But I chose the other path—to keep the BJP away from power in J&K. We may have to wait longer, but I will never allow them to enter government through us,” he said.

The LoP said Omar Abdullah will intensify such utterances in the coming days to mislead people in the upcoming by-elections, especially in Budgam segment.

“Omar Abdullah and his government have failed on every front in the past 11 months. They have failed to deliver on pre-election promises like free electricity, 12 gas cylinders, one lakh jobs, etc.,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the CM, Sharma said that Omar Abdullah befooled the people of Kashmir in the name of Article 370.

He said the BJP is not desperate for power, unlike those who were making frantic attempts to form an alliance with the party in 2014. “Everyone knows who was desperate for an alliance with us after being rejected by Kashmiris in 2014 election,” he said, adding that Omar Abdullah himself served as a minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.

Sharma said that every political party in Kashmir has aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the past.

He added that the BJP will continue to play the role of a constructive opposition and highlight the misdeeds and failures of the NC-led government. (KNO)