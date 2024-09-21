ANTF organises awareness programme in Budgam

BUDGAM, SEPTEMBER 21: Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) Kashmir organized an awareness programme at Govt High School Narkara Budgam in collaboration with Kashmir Civil Society. Students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the said school attended the awareness programme.

DySP Anti-Narcotics Task Force Kashmir gave an elaborated view about the menace of drugs, its sources, causes, consequences and role of every member of society. Volunteers of Kashmir Civil Society and Staff members of Govt. High School Narkara also gave a detailed view on drug menace.

Moreover, a destruction drive of wild grown cannabis was also held at Ibrahim Colony Narakara Budgam in collaboration with Municipal Committee Srinagar. During the destruction drive, many patches of wild grown cannabis around the school were destroyed.