Srinagar: The MeT office has forecast another wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir from January 19.

In a latest weather report, it said there are 60 per cent chances of another wet spell next week.

𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣 (mm)/ 𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬 (cm) received during the past 24 hours:

Srinagar:21/9…Overcast

Plgm:49/47.Partly cloudy

Qazigund: 50.9/40.Partly cloudy

Kupwara: 10.4/7. Cloudy

Badarwah: 26.8/7.Partly cloudy

Batote: 51.2/8.Overcast

Jammu: 5.6.Partly cloudy

Gulmarg:1foot. Partly cloudy

Katra: 16 mm. Partly cloudy.

𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩:

𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Partly to generally cloudy.

15-18th: Partly cloudy.

FOG likely in plains of Jmu & Kmr during morning hrs.

Expect Rise in day temp. & drop in minimum temp.

𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙖𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙧 18𝙩𝙝:

Another Western Disturbance likely during 19th onwards ( 60% chance)