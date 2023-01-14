Srinagar: The MeT office has forecast another wet spell in Jammu and Kashmir from January 19.
In a latest weather report, it said there are 60 per cent chances of another wet spell next week.
Meanwhile, check out the level of
𝙍𝙖𝙞𝙣 (mm)/ 𝙎𝙣𝙤𝙬 (cm) received during the past 24 hours:
Srinagar:21/9…Overcast
Plgm:49/47.Partly cloudy
Qazigund: 50.9/40.Partly cloudy
Kupwara: 10.4/7. Cloudy
Badarwah: 26.8/7.Partly cloudy
Batote: 51.2/8.Overcast
Jammu: 5.6.Partly cloudy
Gulmarg:1foot. Partly cloudy
Katra: 16 mm. Partly cloudy.
𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩:
𝙏𝙤𝙙𝙖𝙮: Partly to generally cloudy.
15-18th: Partly cloudy.
FOG likely in plains of Jmu & Kmr during morning hrs.
Expect Rise in day temp. & drop in minimum temp.
𝙊𝙪𝙩𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠 𝙖𝙛𝙩𝙚𝙧 18𝙩𝙝:
Another Western Disturbance likely during 19th onwards ( 60% chance)