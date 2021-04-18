Another sudden death: Teenager who led prayers in Doda passes away

Srinagar: A 13-year-old boy died at his residential house in Tanta village in Kahara Tehsil of Doda district on Saturday afternoon.

News agency Kashmir News Observer reported that Aqib Mir, son of Master Shah Din of Tanta Kahara, who was Hafiz-e-Quran died Saturday before Iftar.

Quoting a local resident, the report said that the deceased also used to lead Taraweeh prayers in a local Masjid in this holy month of Ramadan.

Imam Jamia Masjid Thathri Molana Shafqat Hussain, Qari Mohd Akram and some other social activists condoled the sudden demise of Hafiz-e-Quran.