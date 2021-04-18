In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau
Kashmir
··1 min read

Another sudden death: Teenager who led prayers in Doda passes away

Representational picture

Srinagar: A 13-year-old boy died at his residential house in Tanta village in Kahara Tehsil of Doda district on Saturday afternoon.

News agency Kashmir News Observer reported that Aqib Mir, son of Master Shah Din of Tanta Kahara, who was Hafiz-e-Quran died Saturday before Iftar.

Quoting a local resident, the report said that the deceased also used to lead Taraweeh prayers in a local Masjid in this holy month of Ramadan.

Imam Jamia Masjid Thathri Molana Shafqat Hussain, Qari Mohd Akram and some other social activists condoled the sudden demise of Hafiz-e-Quran.

   
