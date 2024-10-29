Another star is born: Kashmiri powerlifter Fardeem Hussian to represent India at International Powerlifting Championship

Srinagar, Oct 28: Popular Kashmiri powerlifter Fardeem Hussian is all set to represent India at the International Powerlifting Championship.

Fardeem (21) earlier in July clinched a gold medal at the national level World Raw Powerlifting Federation(WRPF). With this, he became the first young Kashmiri powerlifter to attain this feat.

Fardeem is now going to represent India at the prestigious IBFF Powerlifting World Championship. The event is scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 9-10, 2024.

This is the first time that any athlete from Jammu and Kashmir will take part in an international powerlifting competition.

Fardeem, who has gained recognition for his exceptional strength, qualified for the championship after a series of impressive performances in national and UT-level competitions.

“I am thrilled and honored to represent India at the world championship. This is a dream come true for me, and I am grateful for the support from my coaches, family, and the local community,” said Hussain in an interview. He expressed his determination to perform well and bring glory to his country.

The IBFF Powerlifting World Championship will feature competitors from various countries, showcasing the best in strength sports. Hussain will compete in his weight category, aiming for top honors against the strongest athletes globally.

Fardeem’s training regimen has intensified in preparation for the championship, focusing on strength, technique, and mental resilience. He aims to not only compete but also to learn and gain experience from the event.

“I have been training for this championship for a long time. Ever since I got confirmation about my participation in the championship, I started training for a longer duration. I equally concentrated on my diet to increase my strength to compete with stalwarts in the game,” he said.

Earlier this year, Fardeem also won the Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting State Powerlifting Championship 2024.

Before that, Fardeem had also bagged the Mr Jammu and Kashmir title in the Jammu and Kashmir Powerlifting State Powerlifting Championship in 2021.