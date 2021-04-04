Powerful journalism on tap - Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Monitor News Bureau·
Latest News
··1 min read·

Another spell of rain likely in J&K: MeT

File photo

Jammu: The weather remained dry and partially cloudy in J&K on Sunday but rain and snow is expected in the evening, said the Meteorological (MeT) Department.

“A short spell of rain/snow is likely in J&K and Ladakh from today evening onwards with peak intensity between April 6 to 7,” an official of the MeT department said.

 

Despite a surge in Covid-19 cases, scores of tourists are arriving in Kashmir daily from different parts of the country.

Srinagar had 7.2, Pahalgam 1.0, and Gulmarg 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature on Sunday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 7.1, Kargil minus 4.4, and Drass minus 10.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 15.9, Katra 15.4, Batote 10.2, Banihal 7.2 and Bhaderwah 5.8 as the minimum temperature.

Previous
Phone numbers, private details of over 500 million Facebook users leaked online
Next
India reports 93,249 Covid-19 cases, highest daily spike in over 6 months
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor