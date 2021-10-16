Another non-local shot dead in Kashmir, 2nd killing of the day

Minutes after a non-local hawker was killed in Srinagar’s Eidgah on Saturday, another non-local person was shot dead in the Pulwama district of south Kashmir, officials said.

Giving details, J&K police wrote on its official Twitter handle:

“Terrorists fired upon two non-local labourers in Srinagar and Pulwama. Shri Arvind Kumar Shah of Banka Bihar succumbed to injuries in Srinagar and Shri Sagir Ahmad of UP was critically injured in Pulwama. Areas have been cordoned & searches started.”

Soon after police tweeted that the injured person too succumbed.

“Non-Local labourer Shri Sagir Ahmad of Saharanpur, UP who was critically injured in a terror attack in Pulwama, also succumbed to his injuries. Search operations are in progress. Further details shall follow,” the tweet read.