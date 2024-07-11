Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Yatra from Pantha Chowk

Another batch of pilgrims left for their journey in the Amarnath Yatra from the Pantha Chowk Base Camp on Thursday.

Amid high security, the pilgrims left for their journey to the holy place with great enthusiasm towards the Baltal and Pahalgam Yatra base camps, where they would seek blessings and connect with their faith.

The Amarnath Yatra is conducted by the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, which includes two routes: one through Pahalgam and the other via Baltal. Baltal serves as the camping ground for pilgrims in the Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Travelling from Maharastra, a pilgrim said, ” I am feeling great; for the past four years, I wanted to come for the Amarnath Yatra. This time it happened… Everyone should come to this yatra. It is very beautiful.

Another pilgrim from Nepal, Samjana Thapa, says, “I am feeling good… The services and security are good here; I hadn’t thought that it would be this good… Everyone should come here.”

This year, the Amarnath Yatra is taking place amid a significant increase in the number of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. On July 8, five soldiers lost their lives and many were injured in an ambush by terrorists in Kathua district.

Further, to ensure a safe and efficient movement of the pilgrims and commuters during the holy Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police issued an advisory on July 6 on the National Highway 44, with cut-off timings and clear instructions for the various convoys and non-convoy movements.

On Wednesday, July 10, Inspector General of Police of Kashmir, VK Birdi, convened a crucial coordination and security meeting at Nunwan Base Camp to work in close coordination to ensure a safe and secure Amarnath Yatra.

This year, the yatra started on June 29 and will end on August 19, lasting 52 days. The devotees of Lord Shiva undertake the arduous annual pilgrimage to the holy cave, which is located in the Kashmir Himalayas. (ANI)