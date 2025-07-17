Annual subscription of the tool, worth *INR 17000, is free for Airtel customers

Srinagar, July 17: Bharti Airtel has partnered with Perplexity, to offer 12-month Perplexity Pro subscription free of cost to all its 360mn customers.

Perplexity is an AI-powered search and answer engine that offers real-time, accurate and deeply researched responses to users in a conversational language. It elevates a customer’s search from listing of web pages to an easy-to-read answer, which can be iterated with the self-learning AI-tool for the precise outcome the user needs.

Perplexity has a free offering, which offers powerful search functions, while the Pro version provides enhanced capabilities for professionals and heavy users. Perplexity Pro includes more daily Pro searches per user, access to advanced AI models (e.g., GPT 4.1, Claude) and the ability to select specific models, deep research, image generation, file uploads and analysis, as well as Perplexity Labs, a unique tool that brings ideas to life. Perplexity Pro is priced globally at *INR 17000 for a year.

This Pro subscription, worth *Rs. 17000, is now available for free, for all Airtel customers (Mobile, Wi- Fi and DTH) for one year. This marks Perplexity’s first partnership with an Indian telecom company.All Airtel users can avail this offer by logging-on to the Airtel Thanks App.

Commenting on the partnership, Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bharti Airtel said, “We’re thrilled to announce a game-changing partnership with Perplexity, bringing their cutting-edge AI capabilities exclusively for Airtel customers. This collaboration will bring the powerful and real-time knowledge tool for millions of users at their fingertips, at no extra cost. This first of its kind Gen-AI partnership in India is focused on helping our customers navigate the emerging trends in the digital world with confidence and ease.”

Aravind Srinivas – Cofounder, CEO – Perplexity said “This partnership is an exciting way to make accurate, trustworthy, and professional-grade AI accessible to more people in India—whether a student, working professional, or managing a household. With Perplexity Pro, users get a smarter, easier way to find information, learn, and get more done.”

To illustrate the power of this game-changing partnership, take for instance a student from Rajkot. Perplexity Pro can provide processes of legitimate research on the web, learning and collaboration and help organize content logically and easy-to-understand manner, thereby helping him uphold academic standards of excellence. For a homemaker residing in Kanyakumari, Perplexity can serve as an assistant delivering quick and precise responses for daily activities, foster creativity and informed decision-making; all through a user-friendly interface. For a busy professional, planning a family vacation to a new destination, Perplexity Pro can build the itinerary based on time, specified budgets and must-cover activities given by the user in a matter of few seconds. The boost in productivity, and elimination of stress for its users is a benefit one can only realize after trying this tool.