There seems to be no stopping Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, which has now gone to become the second highest grossing film of 2023, beating Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Pathaan’s total India collection by the end of its theatrical release was about Rs 543.05 crore.

On the other hand, Animal has beaten Pathaan’s in just 31 days, despite getting A certificate, having a more than 3 hour long run time and many critics slamming the same.

Animal’s total collection currently stands at Rs 544.93 crore as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

The film added about Rs 4 crore over the weekend, to cross the bar set but Pathaan. Animal had clashed with Sam Bahadur on December 1, but from the first day onwards, it was miles ahead of it, by the end of December it had to face competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki and Prabhas’s Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire, but managed to stay strong.

Animal is sailing not only in India but even across the globe, especially North America where it added US $ 27923 on Sunday, taking the grand total of the film to US $14.77 million making it the 5th highest grossing film in North America after RRR, Pathaan, Jawan and Baahubali 2- The Conclusion.

Besides Ranbir, the film also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

