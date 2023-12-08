‘Animal’ movie actress Tripti Dimri’s Instagram follower count has grown by 320 percent. She gained 2 million followers, taking her current follower count to 2.7 million on the social media platform. Until last month, her followers stood at around 600,000.

This huge gain of followers has happened after the success of ‘Animal’ in which she played an important role.

Recently in an interview she said, “while signing the project, Sandeep told me that there’s a scene and I want to shoot it this way, but I will make it look aesthetically amazing. I want to create a Beauty and the Beast kind of image. And this is what I have. I leave it up to you, whether you’re comfortable or not comfortable, you let me know, we’ll work around it is what he told me… So, when I saw the references, I was like ‘wow, it’s an important moment between the two characters. That made me comfortable.”

Triptti made her acting debut in the comedy film Poster Boys (2017) and had her first lead role in the romantic drama Laila Majnu (2018). Triptii Dimri gained acclaim for her performances in Anvita Dutt’s films Bulbul (2020) and Qala (2022) before grabbing attention for her supporting role in the top-grossing action film Animal (2023). Apart from her and Ranbir, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal also features Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. She has a film with Vicky Kaushal among her upcoming projects.