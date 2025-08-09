Anger brews over rotten meat supply; govt assures action

Srinagar, Aug 8: Omar Abdullah government has decided to go whole hog against the rotten meat mafia in Kashmir

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Satish Sharma, on Friday, assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in supplying substandard rice and selling unhygienic meat in Jammu and Kashmir, saying all departments have been mobilized and quality control measures are underway.

Satish Sharma carried out surprise inspections of hotels, restaurants, and street vendors. These checks focused on meat sourcing, storage conditions, hygiene practices in kitchens, and the freshness of raw materials being used.



“Those involved in the storage, usage, or trade of adulterated meat are putting lives at risk. This is not a minor violation—it is a criminal act. I want to make it clear that the government will take strict and immediate punitive action against all offenders, including sealing of premises, cancellation of licenses, and prosecution under relevant food safety and public health laws,” he said.



He also condemned the practice by some violators of dumping spoiled meat in abandoned places to evade penalties, calling it an unacceptable and dangerous tactic that will not shield them from legal consequences.



Satish Sharma directed the enforcement squads to maintain heightened vigilance, especially in sensitive areas, and to carry out round-the-clock surprise inspections of high-risk establishments. He instructed that supply chain tracking be used to identify and dismantle entire networks engaged in the adulterated meat trade, from suppliers to retailers.



The Minister urged the citizens to remain alert and report any suspicious or unhygienic food practices to the authorities.“This is a fight we will pursue relentlessly. Protecting public health is our top priority, but it requires community participation. Together, we can ensure that no unsafe or adulterated food reaches our people’s plates,” he said.



Reiterating the Government’s zero-tolerance policy towards food adulteration, Satish Sharma assured that the enforcement campaign will continue in a sustained and intensified manner across all districts of the Union Territory.



“We are committed to eradicating unsafe food products from our markets and ensuring that every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir has access to safe, quality food,” the Minister emphasized.

He said all related departments, Food Supplies, Health, and Legal Metrology are working together. I appreciate those who first exposed the issue. “And let me be clear, people who are playing with the lives of innocent citizens, I don’t consider them even human,” Sharma said.

He added that scientific sampling has already begun. “We are sending samples to different labs to check how long such frozen meat remains consumable — 7 days, 8 days, or more, and what experts say will decide the action.”

The Minister said some cases may involve rivalry or misinformation, but every aspect will be looked into thoroughly. “From what I have observed, the government is already acting firmly and will continue to do so,” Sharma asserted.

He further said that multiple teams, including those from Legal Metrology, the Health Department, and the Poultry Control, are already active on the ground. “Today itself I visited four locations with my team. Meetings were held with Health Minister Sakina and Minister Javed Dar. All concerned departments are on the run.”

Sharma urged people not to panic. “Only a few individuals are involved, and they will face strict legal action. I assure everyone that sampling is being done from five-star hotels down to street vendors.”

“The process has already begun. Our technical teams will guide us, and action will be taken accordingly,” he said.