Angelina Jolie Considering Exit from Hollywood: Report

Actor Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning her Hollywood exit. A source told OK Magazine that the actor is planning to leave America with her children once all of them become legally adults.

Currently, Maddox is 23, Pax, 20, Zahara is 19, Shiloh, 18, and Knox and Vivienne are 16.

Jolie often travels the world. However, she spent a considerable amount of time in 2024, producing The Outsiders on Broadway.

“She was happiest when she and the children travelled and lived in various locations, soaking up the culture, learning from local tutors and experiencing different ways of life. She’s a very solitary person, but she actually has friends in Europe, so it will be easier for her to travel around,” the source said.

The source was also quoted as saying, “(She) wants the children to follow their passions and go wherever they like. And of course they were all born outside of the US — even her biological kids.”

On the work front, Jolie has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in Maria, while her former husband and actor Brad Pitt co-starred with close friend George Clooney in the comedy-thriller Wolfs.