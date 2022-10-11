Mumbai :Malayalam celebrities attend special screening of Last Film Show (Chello Show) hosted by Rosshan Andrrews

India’s official Oscar selection Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is making waves ahead of its theatrical release on 14th October. Recently, acclaimed Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews (Salute, Kayamkulam Kochunni, Udayananu Tharam) hosted a special screening of Last Film Show in Kochi.

The screening was attended by Malayalam industry stalwarts like Lal Jose, Arun Kumar Aravind, Sadiq, Meera Jasmin, Jakes Bejoy, Eden Kuriakose, Mintu Maria, Govind, Arya Menon, Tanvi Ram and Anarkali Marakar.

The lead cast of Rosshan Andrrews’s upcoming film Saturday Night, including superstar Nivin Pauly, Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, Saiju Kurup, Saniya Iyappan, Grace Antony and Malavika Sreenath, also graced the star-studded event.

The celebrities thoroughly enjoyed the film and had high praise for director Pan Nalin’s cinematic masterpiece!

Rosshan Andrrews shares, “Last Film Show (Chhello Show) is a sublime ode to the power and magic of cinema. It was my privilege to host this exclusive pre-release screening of Last Film Show in Kerala. As a film-loving culture, we have always hosted great cinema irrespective of regionality or language. Everyone who attended the screening fell in love with the film and we are gunning for it at the 95th Academy Awards!”

ADVERTISEMENT