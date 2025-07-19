Android Phones Can Detect Earthquakes Before They Strike, Say Scientists

Android smartphones are quietly turning into life-saving tools. Scientists now confirm that Google’s Android Earthquake Alert (AEA) system, launched in 2020, can accurately detect earthquakes before they strike—without needing traditional seismic stations.

Initially introduced for users in earthquake-prone areas, the AEA system leverages the built-in accelerometers in Android devices to sense tremors. When multiple devices detect ground movement, they collectively send data to Google’s servers, which then determine whether an earthquake is underway. If confirmed, alerts are pushed out in real time to nearby users—sometimes even before the shaking starts.

According to a recent study published in the journal Science, the system is not only effective, but rivals national seismic networks in accuracy. Researchers wrote that the AEA “demonstrates that globally distributed smartphones can be used to detect earthquakes and issue warnings at scale,” even though smartphone sensors are less sensitive than professional seismic instruments.

The reach of the system is staggering. Available in 98 countries, it now covers over 2.5 billion people. Between 2021 and 2024, it successfully detected an average of 312 earthquakes ranging from magnitude 1.9 to 7.8.

User feedback also confirms its reliability. Of those who received alerts, 36% said they got it before the earthquake began, while 28% got it during, and 23% after. The remaining users simply felt the quake without getting notified, often due to poor connectivity or distance from the epicenter.

An animation from a 6.2 magnitude quake in Turkey highlights how the system works: yellow dots mark phones that detected shaking, red dots the epicenter, with expanding circles showing P-waves (milder) and S-waves (stronger, damaging).

Google says this is now the world’s largest earthquake detection network—with over 2 billion Android phones acting as mobile seismic sensors.