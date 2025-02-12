SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 12: J&K Waqf Board Chairperson Dr Syed Darakhshan Andrabi today launched the Video SOUN ALAMDAR based on the selected Sheikh-e-Shruki (The verses of Nund Reshi Hazrat Sheikh-ul-Aalam RA) sung & directed by renowned musician and film man Aejaz Rah & collaborated by Elfa International at an impressive function held at Tagore Hall in Srinagar today.

Dr Darakhshan said that the spiritual saints and their teachings are our treasures and we all should contribute in propagating their message and follow their footsteps so that we are out of the miseries and difficulties in this world and hereafter. “We are fortunate enough to belong to the abode of Rishis and Peers who have enriched us with their spiritual teachings and it was our responsibility to transfer their wisdom, poetry and spiritual teachings to our upcoming generation and also carry this message around the world using the digital technology and social media platforms”, said Andrabi. Waqf Chairperson said that the Video Album will be fruitful in connecting our spiritual legacy to the new generation and will also carry the Kalaam of Alamdar for the world audiences and viewers in a very impressive way. She urged the youth to visit the shrines of our Sufi’s for remaining connected to our tradition of spirituality.

“Waqf Board has transformed the spiritual shrines throughout J&K during the past thirty five months and we have many more projects in progress and in pipelines too”, said Darakhshan. Director News Doordarshan Salman Qazi, eminent writer, thinker and poet Dr Satish Vimal and Writer and Member of Waqf Board Dr G N Haleem were guests of honour. Dr Andrabi felicitated Aejaz Rah and his team for this significant production.

She later spoke to the media and answered questions of the journalists. Programme was anchored by famed broadcaster Rasheed Nizami.