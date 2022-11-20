Kulgam, Nov 20: An ancient sculpture carved in a black stone has been recovered in Devsar village of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday afternoon, an official said.

An official said that today a digging for Construction of bridge was started by JCB at Lankarpombay area of Devsar during which a black stone was spotted by some workers, who accordingly informed the police.

He said that soon after getting information, Police rushed to the spot and took the carved stone into their possession.

Meanwhile, a police official said the sculpture is carved in a black stone. “It is being handed over to the department of Archives, Archaeology & Museums, J&K Government,” he said—(KNO)