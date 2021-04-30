Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Desk·
India
··1 min read

Anchor Rohit Sardana dies of COVID-19

Source: Twitter

TV anchor Rohit Sardana, who was currently working with Aaj Tak, has died due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said on Friday.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary tweeted about his death.

Sudhir Chaudhary wrote that he never thought the virus would take away someone so close to him. He said he was not prepared for this.


Rohit Sardana had long been associated with Zee Media. He used to host the popular show – ‘Taal Thok Ke’, a debate programme that discusses contemporary issues in India on Zee News.

In 2017, Rohit Sardana triggered widespread anger among Muslims for his derogatory remarks against Ummul Momineen Hazrat Ayesha (RAA), Hazrat Fatima (RAA) and Hazrat Maryam (AS).

Next
Don’t take action against anyone complaining of shortage of oxygen, beds…: SC to Centre, states
©2021 The Kashmir Monitor