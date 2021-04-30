Anchor Rohit Sardana dies of COVID-19

TV anchor Rohit Sardana, who was currently working with Aaj Tak, has died due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports said on Friday.

Zee News Editor-in-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary tweeted about his death.

Sudhir Chaudhary wrote that he never thought the virus would take away someone so close to him. He said he was not prepared for this.

Rohit Sardana had long been associated with Zee Media. He used to host the popular show – ‘Taal Thok Ke’, a debate programme that discusses contemporary issues in India on Zee News.

In 2017, Rohit Sardana triggered widespread anger among Muslims for his derogatory remarks against Ummul Momineen Hazrat Ayesha (RAA), Hazrat Fatima (RAA) and Hazrat Maryam (AS).