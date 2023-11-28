The Jammu and Kashmir Administration has suspended the Regional Director of Survey & Land Records, Anantnag, pending an inquiry into his actions. As per the order issued by the General Administration Department, Mr. Abdul Hafiz Shah, JKAS, the Regional Director of Survey & Land Records (also the ex-officio Settlement Officer) in Anantnag, has been placed under suspension immediately in accordance with Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956, pending an investigation into his conduct.

The order further specifies that during his suspension period, he will be assigned to the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.