Anantnag shocker: Week after set ablaze by in-laws, 28-yr-old lady succumbs at SMHS

Anantnag: A mother of two children who was allegedly set ablaze by her in laws in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening, officials said.

The woman was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws a week ago in Mattan area of Anantnag district. The lady was admitted in SMHS hospital of Srinagar where she was undergoing treatment.

However, the 28-year-old lady succumbed to her injuries at around 08:45 PM. The family quoting doctors said that she had sustained 95 per cent burn injuries.

Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital, Dr. Nazir Choudhary confirmed the death of a lady.

Last Thursday, a 28-year-old woman Shahzada Bano was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws in Mattan following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital where from she was shifted to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

A police officer said that a case under FIR number 15/2021 has been registered at Police Station and investigation has been taken up, adding that the culprits will be dealt with strictly and will ensure justice to the victim—(KNO)