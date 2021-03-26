Anantnag shocker: Mother of two set ablaze allegedly by husband, in-laws in south Kashmir

Srinagar: Anger has swept across south Kashmir after a 28-year-old mother of two was allegedly set ablaze by her in-laws at Akura village in Anantnag district.

The woman has suffered 90 percent burns and is being treated at SHMS hospital. Married for over 12 years, she is the mother of two small kids.

A video of the victim has gone viral in which she accused her husband and in-laws of setting her ablaze.

Mohsin Ahmad, cousin brother of the victim said she has faced domestic violence all through but on Thursday her husband and in-laws crossed all limits and set her afire.

“My cousin sister who hailed from Badaran, KP road was married to Mushtaq Ahmad. Soon after their marriage, her husband started beating her on trivial issues. On Thursday, there was some argument. Her husband and her in-laws sprinkled Kerosene on her before setting her ablaze,” he said.

Ahmad said she was beaten before being torched. “Her in-laws would often say that the victim was not mentally fit. Actually, they wanted to get rid of her. Her arm was broken, which indicates that she was tortured,” he said.

The victim was initially referred to District Hospital Anantnag wherefrom she was shifted to SHMS Srinagar.

Doctors at SMHS hospital said the victim’s condition is critical. “We can’t say anything as of now. She continues to be in critical condition. She has 90 percent burns,” said Dr. Nazir H Chaudhary, Medical Superintendent of SMHS hospital.

A doctor said that the victim has severe burn injuries on the face, arms, and other parts of the body.

Protests rocked the area with people and family members demanding strict action against the culprits.

“We demand a strict action. My daughter has been severely tortured and her condition is critical. Perpetrators should be taught a lesson so that nobody’s daughter faces the same fate,” said Ghulam Qadir Bhat, father of the victim.

Police have registered a case and detained the family for questioning. “We have registered a case under FIR number 15/2021. The family was called for questioning and more details will come as investigation proceeds,” said SHO Mattan Police Station Waseem Ahmad.

He said during the initial investigation it came to light that there has been some brawl between the victim and her in-laws. “A team of police visited the spot to investigate,” Ahmad said.