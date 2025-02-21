ANANTNAG, FEBRUARY 21: Anantnag Police, in collaboration with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), conducted a comprehensive mock drill today at Bijbehara Railway Station.

The exercise simulated real-life emergency scenarios, including potential security threats, to assess the response and coordination of security forces. It aimed to strengthen the existing security framework and ensure seamless inter-agency collaboration for safeguarding critical infrastructure and public spaces.

Personnel from SOG Anantnag and CRPF demonstrated swift and efficient response mechanisms, including evacuation procedures, crowd management, and crisis resolution. The drill also incorporated advanced equipment and tactical approaches to handle emergencies effectively.

The event was attended by DIG SKR Javid Iqbal Matoo, DIG CRPF K.S. Deswal, SSP Anantnag Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP OPS Anantnag Furqan Qadir, SP HQRS Anantnag Sajad Ahmad , along with other Senior officers from the Police and CRPF.