Anantnag gunfight: One militant killed, operation on

Anantnag : One militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that raged between government forces and militants in Vailoo area of Kokernag belt in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said that one militant has been killed whose identification is being ascertained while as operation is on in the area.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 19 RR and CRPF launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Pertinently, 44 militants have been killed in J&K so far this year and most of them belong to Shopian district—(KNO)