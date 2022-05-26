ANANTNAG, MAY 26: An Environmental awareness program was today organized by the Forest Department at Guridraman, Higher Secondary School Larnoo in Daksum Forest Range, Anantnag Forest Division.

Irfan Ali Shah, Conservator of Forest South Circle was the chief guest on the occasion. DDC Chairperson and Chairman Gujjar & Bakerwal United Council were also present at the event.

Among others, Tribal community leaders, Panchayat Representatives, Sarpanches, Social Activists, Environmental activists, police personnel, educationists, students, media persons, and representatives of various NGOs attended this mega Forest awareness event.

The Conservator of Forests in his address informed that the forest department has opened several Trek Routes in the Larnoo and Daksum area. He impressed upon students to connect to forests and the environment and develop a sense of belonging towards them. He laid stress on generating local livelihoods so that local people get benefitted and develop a new connection with the forests.

Shah informed that the Department has opened up Forest Rest Houses for online booking and requested the school authorities to visit these offbeat destinations so that a better appreciation of Forests and the environment is there. He informed that the Government is committed to redressal of grievances of the local tribal community and the rights of bonafide beneficiaries shall be protected and all the concessions under the Forest Rights Act shall be given as per law.

The Conservator of Forests also stressed career counseling for the students so that they can compete at the national level and excel in life.

On this occasion, the DDC Chairperson appreciated the initiative of the Forest department in Brang Constituency.

Divisional Forest Officer Anantnag said that the Forest Department will be planting about 80000 plants in Larnoo and Bringi areas during the current financial year to bring more area under Forest cover in District Anantnag.

DFO Anantnag in his address laid stress on planting programs and Greening activities with the active support of people and students of different educational institutes of Larnoo.

Cultural and creative programs were presented by the students on the occasion. They also showcased different themes of Environmental Protection, preservation, and the importance of Forest Protection.

School teachers, students, and Forest Officers highlighted the importance of Forests and Forest resources and their conservation in their speeches.

On this occasion, the Conservator of Forests, Kashmir South Circle, and Divisional Forest Officer Anantnag presented cash awards to the marginalized members of the ST Community who have been playing vital roles in the protection of Forests and the Environment.

Later, the Conservator of Forests along with DFO Anantnag also attended a Gujjar and Bakerwal Grievance redressal camp in remote Gadool Forests of Daksum Range. He assured the community leaders of early redressal of their demands and needs.