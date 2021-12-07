Srinagar: A drug peddler was arrested after fukki and charas were recovered from his kitchen garden in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

“Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested a drug peddler in Anantnag and recovered huge quantity of contraband substances from his possession. Police Station Bijbehara received specific information through reliable sources that one person namely Ishfaq Hussain Malik son of Mohd Hussain Malik resident of Arwani Bijbehara has indulged in drug peddling and has hoarded a huge quantity of narcotic substance in his residential house,” a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

“On receipt of this information, a Police party under the supervision of SDPO Bijbehara along with Executive Magistrate raided the specific location. During the search, officers were able to recover 53Kgs of Fukki and 1.2Kg of Charas Chura from a 7 feet deep pit located in the kitchen garden of the said house. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody,” the spokesman added.

A case under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Bijbehara and further investigation has been initiated in this regard.

The police have urged people to come forward with any information regarding drug peddlers in their neighborhood.

Stating that persons found indulging in drug peddling will be dealt with as per law, the spokesman said: “Our consistent actions against drug peddlers should reassure the community members that we are making efforts to keep our society free from the scourge of drug menace.”